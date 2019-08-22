WAVERLY – The Raymond Central Mustangs and the Waverly Vikings will kick off their fall activities seasons with events this Friday.
Raymond Central will start its Fall Sports Kickoff event at 5 p.m. at Raymond Central Junior/Senior High School.
Kicking off proceedings will be a volleyball scrimmage, followed by a football scrimmage at 7 p.m.
There will be hot dog and hamburger meals available after 5:30 p.m. as well as an opportunity to purchase Raymond Central athletic passes for the 2019-20 academic year.
The Vikings will start their Booster Bash event at 4 p.m. at Waverly High School. The first event will start at 4:30 p.m. with a volleyball scrimmage. From there, the event will move outside. Food will begin to be served at the football/softball stadium concession stand at 5 p.m.
The dance team will perform followed by a scrimmage of the freshmen football team.
Varsity football will start its scrimmage at 6:30 p.m. followed by a Moms vs. Dads scrimmage wrapping up the event.
