WAVERLY – The Camp Creek Antique Machinery and Threshing club will host its own Halloween event Oct. 19 on the Camp Creek Fairgrounds just east of Waverly at 17200 Bluff Road.
This will be the first year the club puts on what it is calling “Eek! at the Creek.”
Camp Creek President Mike Faughn said that members came up with the idea to give kids another chance to wear their Halloween costume and get out and have fun while getting some candy.
“It’s basically to give back to the kids. During (Camp Creek’s annual machinery and threshing) show, there’s not a lot of things for the kids to do. So we want to make this kid friendly,” Faughn said. “Get a little wear and tear on those costumes and just have a good time doing it in a nice safe environment.”
The event will be free of charge and run from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Instead of the traditional “trick-or-treaters,” Camp Creek will host “trunk-or-treaters.”
The club members will be posted next to parked vehicles, decorated in the Halloween spirit, lined up along the main drag of the fairgrounds.
Faughn said that he has 27 confirmed members taking part to hand out candy to trunk-or-treaters and has hopes that the number will reach more than 30.
Trams will be on hand to provide rides around the grounds for those with mobility concerns or little ones.
Beyond the members stationed at vehicle trunks, Faughn said Camp Creek will have the boardwalk – which includes the general store, country school, country kitchen and the old Waverly jail – all decorated. They will be handing out goodies there as well by the steam crane.
Inside the Snyder Pavillion, revelers will find live music and free hot dogs and popcorn.
Faughn said he hopes that the event is a success and that the club can make “Eek! at the Creek” an annual event.
“Come out in droves, we’ll get more candy if we need it,” Faughn said. “I’d just as soon make sure everybody goes home with something and nothing is left to give out, just need the kids there to do it.”
