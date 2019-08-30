WAVERLY – Junior Evan Canoyer scored 16 points, including two second half touchdowns, as Waverly beat Seward 28-7, Friday night at Waverly High School.
The first half was a back and forth affair with the Bluejays scoring first on a Ben Myers touchdown pass.
The Vikings wouldn’t stay down long. It would take the Vikings just 36 seconds to respond.
Waverly would do its damage on a long run by junior Zane Schawang. Canoyer added the PAT to make it 7-7 with over 11 minutes left in the second quarter.
Waverly would score what would turn out to be the game winning touchdown with about a minute left in the first half.
Waverly’s defense stiffened after the first quarter Bluejay touchdown to give the Vikings good field position. Senior quarterback Mason Nieman marched the Waverly offense down the field capped by a Nieman run to paydirt.
The Vikings went into the half up 14-7.
The game would stay tightly contested but sloppy and slow. Cramping and penalties brought cost both offenses opportunities.
After Nieman went down with an injury in the third quarter, junior Nolan Wiese took over behind center and Canoyer took over the game.
The Viking running back broke through Seward’s defense for a 38-yard touchdown run to take the wind out of the Bluejay resistance.
Now down two big scores with just over eight minutes left, Seward was forced to abandon its game plan and go the air.
Four plays later the Bluejays would turn it over on downs with just over six minutes left.
Shortly after, Canoyer and the Viking offense put the exclamation point on their win.
Canoyer took a short pass 24 yards to the Seward one-yard line before plunging in from a yard out two plays later to make it 28-7 with about four minutes left in the game.
Waverly’s defense would keep it there. After giving up the first quarter touchdown the Viking defense was stifling. Myers was hounded all game by the Waverly pass rush and the defensive backfield ended the night with two interceptions.
With the win Friday night over Seward, one of two teams to beat Waverly in 2018, the Vikings improve to 1-0. The Vikings will head to Bennington next Friday as the regular season continues.
More Viking football coverage can be found in The News’ print edition, including stats and coach and player insights.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.