ELKHORN – The Waverly Empire Netting and Fence Senior Legion baseball team improved to 22-12 on the year after posting a mark of 4-1 last week.
Empire started the week with an 8-7 nine inning win over Lincoln Southeast on July 2.
The two teams combined for nine runs in the ninth inning and the Vikings finished with 15 base hits.
Despite finishing with 15 base hits the Vikings trailed 3-0 going into the top of the seventh inning.
They were able to come up with some clutch hits in the seventh to tie the game at three.
Ian Steinmeyer, Treyton Kozal and Easton Hovelsrud all finished with three hits for the Vikings and Steinmeyer provided the power with a three-run home run. Nolan Brown added a two-run double.
Rhett Jordon earned the win after working three innings. Brown earned the save and struck out all three batters he faced.
After celebrating the Fourth of July the Vikings returned to the diamond for a contest against Creighton Prep in the Elkhorn Wood Bat Tournament in Elkhorn.
Ian Lanik was dominant on the mound for the Vikings, leading Empire to a 5-2 victory.
Lanik worked six innings and allowed just three hits and two runs while striking out eight opposing hitters.
Empire took the lead for good in the third inning when they pushed across four runs.
Steinmeyer came through with a bases clearing double in the third inning and finished 2-for-3 at the plate.
Jay Adams added a run scoring single.
The Vikings were able to win despite committing four errors defensively.
On Saturday, the Vikings were dealt a 9-3 setback at the hands of Omaha Westside.
Westside scored five runs in the second inning and led the entire way against the Vikings.
Six errors hurt Waverly starter Jonah Reiser. Reiser allowed six runs in his five innings of work, but only one of them were earned.
Steinmeyer continued his torrid stretch at the plate finishing with three more base hits. Jay Adams added a single.
Empire was able to bounce back with a 17-7 five inning win over Elkhorn South B.
Waverly scored seven runs in the second inning and added eight more in the third while recording the 10-run victory.
The Vikings finished with 15 hits and were able to take advantage of six Storm errors.
Sawyer Schroeder paced the offense with three hits including a triple and five RBI.
Viking Maverick Wylder also had a huge game offensively, finishing with four hits including a double and two RBI.
Thatcher Kozal, Reiser and Alex Davenport also added two hits apiece.
Treyton Kozal earned the win on the mound for Waverly working five innings and striking out eight.
Empire finished up the tournament on Sunday with a 7-6 victory over Elkhorn South A.
Steinmeyer started, but it was Hovelsrud who earned the win in relief.
Treyton Kozal and Jay Adams each drove in a pair of runs to help secure the one-run victory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.