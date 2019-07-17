WAVERLY – The Empire Netting and Fence Senior Legion baseball team notched three more wins last week, stretching their win streak to five games.
The week started with an 11-3 six inning home win over Southwest on July 9.
Starting pitcher Maverick Wylder struck out 16 Southwest hitters over six innings while earning the victory. He allowed just five hits and three runs.
The Vikings pounded out 16 hits and were led at the plate by Rhett Jordon who came through with five hits, scored two runs and drove in a run.
Thatcher Kozal finished 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBI.
Treyton Kozal went 2-for-2 with a triple, two RBI and two runs scored.
Waverly scored four runs in the first inning to provide Wylder with all of the run support he would need.
The Vikings remained at home on July 10 to host a doubleheader against the Columbus Discoverers.
The Vikings needed just five innings to defeat Columbus in the first game by a score of 12-4.
A 10-run fourth inning proved to be the difference in the game.
Treyton Kozal delivered a three-run triple in the 10-run fourth. He finished with four RBI.
Jonah Reiser, Ethan Kastens, Ian Steinmeyer and Easton Hovelsrud all drove in runs and Nolan Brown and Thatcher Kozal each scored two runs.
Jordon earned the win on the mound after scattering three hits and four runs over five innings.
The nightcap came down to the wire.
Waverly needed a run in the bottom of the seventh inning to pull out the one-run victory.
Jordon drove in teammate Kaleb Carillo with the game winner with two outs in the seventh.
The Vikings led 3-1 until the visitors were able to push across two runs in the top of the seventh, setting up Jordon’s heroics in the bottom half of the inning.
The Vikings finished with just four hits.
Ian Lanik worked the first six innings for Waverly, allowing just two hits and one run, but it was Jay Adams earning the win after working the seventh inning in relief.
The three wins improved the Vikings record to 26-10 on the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.