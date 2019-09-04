WAVERLY – The Waverly Community Library has rolled out new software to make it even easier for patrons to check out books and for the library to keep track of them.
Bruce Sedivy, a volunteer at the library and member of the library’s board, said the move to Biblionix from Readerware took about a year but it has made things a lot easier.
Sedivy said that as the library’s largely volunteer staff gets more and more familiar with the software, the process of checking out books will get even smoother.
According to Sedivy, the new system does a much better job of keeping stats and developing data on what books are checked out.
The new software will allow the library to put a better list of books it currently has in its possession online thus making it easier for patrons to borrow those books.
The library has a wide array of materials. Not just books, the library has DVDs and even VHS tapes.
The library relies on the community to keep its doors open as it is completely independent of the city of Waverly government.
Sedivy said that about 90 percent of the materials in the library were donated.
An upcoming event will try to raise more donations for the library too.
The Waverly Community Library is holding its annual fundraiser at Deer Springs Winery. A Toast to Imagination will be Sunday, Sept. 15 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Waverly Community Library Board President Murleen Bellinger reported earlier this year that this date is a change from past years, when it was held in April.
The event will include wine and hors d’oeuvres, provided by Parker’s Smokehouse near Ashland.
There will also be live music. Anne Bremer from Waverly will perform from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. and
Three Chords and a Cloud of Dust will play from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Tickets are $30 and ticket sales end Monday, Sept. 9. Tickets are available at the library and Horizon Bank. There is also a link for purchase on the library’s website.
All proceeds will help the library maintain its collection, pay for activities held at the library and pay the salary of the librarian.
(Staff Reporter Lisa Brichacek contributed to this report.)
