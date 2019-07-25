Gierke, 50th

SEWARD – Pastor Gene and Linda Gierke will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Friday, Aug 2.
Friends are invited to come and celebrate at an open house on Sunday, Aug. 4, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 315 East Pinewood in Seward, at the home of daughter Julie Lazarchic.
No gifts are requested. Friends may send cards to 1126 Eastridge, Seward, NE 68434.
Pastor Gierke was the pastor of Peace Lutheran Church in Waverly from 1977 to 2001. Son Jeff (and Christine) Gierke are current residents of Waverly.
