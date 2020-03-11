Proposals would raise city sales tax by .5 percent
WAVERLY – The voters of Waverly will mark their ballots yes or no on during the Primary Election to an increase in the city sales and use tax to pay for an aquatic center.
The proposals are to raise the tax by .5 percent and for a $3.5 million bond issue to build the facility.
The Waverly City Council passed two resolutions on Jan. 14, one to put the sales and use tax increase and another to put the bond issue on the ballot. The resolutions passed unanimously.
The .5 percent sales and use tax increase will pay for the $3.5 million bond.
Kris Bohac with the Greater Waverly Development Foundation Fund and chair of the committee working on the aquatic center told the council that a survey of residents indicated there was support for the sales tax increase and bond issue.
Fundraising efforts for the aquatic center began last summer. The proposed project will replace the city’s aging pool, which was built in 1975. Although well-maintained, the facility has been showing its age in recent years, experts have said.
The pool is also smaller than needed for a city the size of Waverly. At most it can hold about 200 people, which is not large enough during peak times. The proposed aquatic center would hold twice that many swimmers.
The committee is also looking to add more amenities to the aquatic center than the current pool has, including a splash area, lazy river, water slides and diving boards. Construction on the 8,500 square-foot facility is set to begin after the 2020 pool season concludes.
The Greater Waverly Development Foundation Fund is partnering with the pool’s owners, the City of Waverly, on the project. The organization was formed about a decade ago to raise money for community projects.
If the sales tax increase proposal passes, the city’s total sales tax and use tax will be 1.5 percent.
