OMAHA – Each year, Aksarben pays homage to the dedicated and hard-working Nebraskan families who have worked the land for generations.
These families have each met the incredible milestone of owning at least 40-acres of farmland within one family for 100 or 150. To put that into perspective, Nebraska has only existed as a state for 152 years.
The Aksarben Foundation, along with Nebraska Farm Bureau and the Nebraska Association of Fair Managers, has announced there are 142 honorees this year for the Aksarben Pioneer Farm (100 years) and Aksarben Heritage Farm Awards (150 years).
Heritage Farm Awards in Cass County are going to Duane and Eileen Murdoch (original owner was John and Sarah Murdoch, 1859; Phyllis Buell and Mark and Sondra Buell (original owner was George Elijah Buell, 1869; and Phyllis Buell, Mark and Sondra Buell, Carolyn and Brian Geschke (original owner was Sylvanus Woodard, 1869).
Lancaster County Heritage Award recipients are Peggy Brown (original owner was Charles Wesley Gillham, 1869); Don and Margaret Mitchell (original owner was H.F. Mitchell, 1869); Wayne S. Nelson (original owner was William Nelson, 1869); Lynda L. Parde and Rick D. Rohrs (original owner was Johann Henrich Dietz/Fredricha Dietz, 1868; and Suzanna K. Prophet and Robert Te Selle (original owner was Johann Henrich Dietz/Fredricha Dietz, 1868).
Pioneer Awards honorees years in Lancaster County are Dann and Kathy Reiss (original owner was Reinold Reiss, 1885).
To commemorate this milestone, each of these families will receive an engraved plaque and gatepost marker at the county fair in the county where their farm is located.
Aksarben began awarding the Pioneer Award in 1956, and since that time, nearly 10,000 farm families have received the award statewide. The Heritage Award was es-tablished in 2014, has been awarded to nearly 75 farm families.
“Aksarben is proud to recognize these Nebraska farm families each year. The dedication and perseverance demonstrated by these families is a testament to the strong Nebraska values that set our state apart and have been making Aksarben proud, for over 120 years,” said Sandra Reding, Aksarben Foundation president.
