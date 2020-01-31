ATLANTA, Ga. – Ellie Babcock of Waverly was part of a 23-member Nebraska delegation attending National 4-H Congress last Nov. 29 to Dec. 3.
National 4-H Congress is a five-day educational experience held in Atlanta, Ga. and is the premiere nationwide event for 4-H’ers to network with others from around the country and Puerto Rico. During Congress, 4-H youth are exposed to leadership topics in the areas of communications and technology, the environment, agriculture, families, community development, youth and children. Educational experiences include seminars, guest speakers, volunteering opportunities and tours of Atlanta.
Additionally, all of the students were assigned a community service project in the Atlanta metro area. Ellie served with a group of delegates who mulched trees in Piedmont Park.
In Nebraska, youth were selected to attend National 4-H Congress based upon the achievements outlined in their 4-H Achievement Application. Babcock submitted hers in the area of Family and Consumer Science.
“National 4-H Congress was an amazing experience. I was able to connect with 4-H’ers from here in Nebraska and all over the country. There were impactful speakers and workshops focused on strengthening leadership skills. Of course we were also able to see the sights of Atlanta including the CNN studio, the Atlanta History Museum and the Coca-Cola Museum. One of my takeaways is that an important part of being a true leader is to build up and communicate to the team around me. All in all, I was able to step out of my comfort zone and experience how to be a 4-H’er that goes beyond,” said Babcock.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.