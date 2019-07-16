BRAINARD – Frontier Cooperative will be the name that remains, after two cooperatives combine this September.
Frontier Cooperative and Midwest Farmers Cooperative voted earlier this year to unify.
After careful consideration, the boards of directors announced last week the decision for the name of the unified company and location a headquarters for the staff.
Following a long search for a new name and a lot of input from employees and patrons, the Frontier Cooperative name has been chosen for the new entity.
According to a press release, the Frontier name is a nod to the company’s heritage but also an expression of its brand and purpose – to always be visionaries, tirelessly looking for new ways to support its farmer-centric communities.
While the Frontier name will remain, rebranding will take place. Beginning Sept. 1, the new logo will be on trucks, offices and uniforms.
The boards have also located a new headquarters for the combined company. The new headquarters is located at 3333 Landmark Circle in north Lincoln. The staff plans to be operating in the new headquarters office by Sept. 1, the effective date for the unification.
The unified company will operate approximately 50 grain, agronomy, energy and feed locations across 14 counties in east-central Nebraska.
