WAVERLY – A nine-year-old boy is in critical condition after an accident north of Waverly on May 20.
The boy was riding an all-terrain vehicle when he ran into a tree at a family residence near 162nd and Branched Oak Road north of Waverly, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.
Sgt. Dereck Horalek said the youth lost control of the ATV and struck the tree at approximately 8:20 p.m. He was not wearing a helmet.
The boy was taken by the StarCare medical helicopter to Bryan West Campus with severe head trauma. Other media reports say he was transferred to a Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.
To respect the family’s privacy, the name of the boy has not been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.