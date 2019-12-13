MEAD – A two-vehicle accident near Mead Friday morning resulted in one death and one person with life-threatening injuries.
At approximately 9:31 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 report of a two vehicle injury accident approximately one and three fourth miles north of Mead on Highway 77.
The preliminary investigation showed that a 2006 Ford 250 super duty pickup lost control on the icy roadway and crossed into the path of an oncoming 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV.
The front seat passenger in the Ford pickup was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the pickup was transported to Saunders Medical Center in Wahoo with non-life threatening injuries. A rear seat passenger in the pickup was treated and released at the scene. The driver of the Jeep Cherokee was transported to Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha with life threatening injuries.
Restraints were in use and alcohol is not suspected. Names of those involved are being withheld until families are notified.
The accident remains under investigation by the Saunders County Sheriff's Office. Assisting were Mead fire and rescue, Wahoo fire and rescue, Yutan fire and rescue, Wahoo police and Yutan police departments, two Nebraska Game and Parks officers and the Nebraska State Patrol.
