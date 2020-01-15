GREENWOOD – According to Greenwood Village Clerk Cheris Cadwell building permits for 2019 show that growth in Greenwood remains unchanged.
Records show that two residential permits were obtained last year; one by Gateway Homes and the other by Greenlight Reality.
Roger Kubik, chairman of the Greenwood Planning Commission and a member of the Village Board of Trustees, said for the second year in a row, when a property does come up for sale “there’s a quick change of hands.”
“Our growth has remained pretty steady,” said Kubik, an IT project manager for TDS who lives in Greenwood. “There are no major subdivisions or other developments planned.”
In terms of commercial property permits, Kubik noted the additional space added to Bakers Candies operation.
“The expansion was a big success,” he said.
