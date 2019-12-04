WAVERLY - The Community Care Drive is going on this week. Food donations are being collected for the Waverly and Eagle food pantries.
Non-perishable food items, personal care and hygiene items, liquid dish soap, paper towels and facial tissue may be dropped off at all District 145 Schools. Coats are also being collected and will be donated as well.
