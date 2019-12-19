WEEPING WATER – Enrollment for the 2019-2020 Cass County 4-H year is currently open. Children who are age 5 (by Jan. 1) through age 18, and are interested in joining 4-H, may enrol now. Enrollment is completed on-line at https://ne.4HOnline.com.
To choose a club, talk to friends who are already in 4-H and ask them which club they belong to, or if you need help selecting a club, call the Cass County Extension Office at 402-267-2205. The office is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
