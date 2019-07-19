CERESCO – Kids had plenty to do Saturday afternoon and evening during Ceresco Days.
One of the activities that kept youth busy was set up by the Central FFA Chapter. A treasure hunt took place under the tent next to the park shelter.
Two kiddie swimming pools were filled with kernels of corn. Then, objects were hidden in the corn for kids to find.
Chapter Member Mallory Hughes said her group came up with the activity as a way to add to the community celebration.
“It pulls in the agriculture,” she said.
The corn for the treasure hunt was donated by Frontier Cooperative.
(0) comments
