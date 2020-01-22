WAVERLY – Law enforcement and railroad personnel searched for a toddler who was reported to be wandering near railroad tracks last week in freezing weather.
A child reported to be two or three years old was reported wandering near railroad tracks at 141st Street and Highway 6 in Waverly around 7 a.m. The child was said to be wearing only pajamas and no shoes, according to reports posted on the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office Twitter account. Temperatures at the time were below freezing.
There had not been a missing child reported in the area, the sheriff’s office said.
The Nebraska State Patrol and Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad assisted the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office in the search. Area daycare centers were contacted and a drone was deployed to help in the effort to find the child.
A short time later, the child was located at a local school by a parent after seeing the media reports, according to another Twitter post by law enforcement.
The child’s name has not been released.
