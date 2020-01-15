WAVERLY – Law enforcement and railroad personnel spent the morning looking for a toddler who was reported to be wandering near railroad tracks Wednesday morning.
A two- or three-year-old child was reported wandering near railroad tracks at 141st Street and Highway 6 in Waverly around 7 a.m. wearing only pajamas and no shoes, according to reports posted on the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office Twitter account. Temperatures at the time were below freezing.
There had not been a missing child reported in the area, the sheriff’s office said.
A short time later, the child was located at a local school by a parent after seeing the media reports, according to another Twitter post by law enforcement.
The Nebraska State Patrol and Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad assisted the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office in the search.
The child’s name has not been released.
