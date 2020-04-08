WAVERLY – With the growing concern from the COVID-19 pandemic, many things that people do on a daily basis have been interrupted and changed. One of those big things is attending church.
People that go to church and have church as one of their weekly or even daily routines have had to make changes and adapt to a new reality for now.
Many churches have also had to become creative and unique in the way they get their message out to their churchgoers and their community.
Pastor Neil Wheeler from the Peace Lutheran Church in Waverly is just one of the many leaders of a congregation that has had to adapt to the current reality.
“We are livestreaming our Sunday services and we are just coming out of the season of Lent and technically are still in it,” Wheeler said. “We also have midweek services for the last six weeks and we have been livestreaming the last four (weeks).
“It’s just myself and one music leader and people we call the media team who run the lighting the sound and the cameras,” Wheeling said. “We do have usually a few other people there who are socially distanced to help out.”
Needless to say, it is a different experience for everyone.
“It is very different,” Wheeler said. “One of the joys we have is that personal connection we have with people who apart of the congregation. Not only Monday to Saturday but on Sunday mornings so to not have them there is strange and odd and unnatural.”
Wheeling added: “You do what you have to do and I totally agree with what our governor and our president and the CDC has outlined. It is the right thing to do right now.”
As many can expect, there have been some challenges with the technology of it all, but Wheeler and his staff were ahead of the curve when it came to moving digital.
“There have been some glitches,” Wheeler said. “We had one young man who is on our media team that said four weeks ago that we should try to flatten the curve and get ahead of the curve.”
Something that churches rely on is donations and the generosity of their congregation. This can obviously be very tricky with no in person services.
“It has been down but we are very thankful that the last week or so we as continue to help our congregation know how to submit electronically or send a check by mail, it is not as bad as it could be and we are very thankful,” Wheeler said.
Wheeler added: “This is a very generous congregation and we are blessed that way.”
With Lent currently ending, the church had to get creative and unique to finish the season off correctly.
“This Thursday, communion and the Lord’s supper is a big part of it, so the way we hope to do it is everyone stays in their cars and in the parking lot we will have different stations,” Wheeler said.
“The elders will have masks and gloves on and will practice social distancing. I will also be with the globes and masks and we won’t touch the person, we will use a disposable plate or something. On Friday, we are just livestreaming as usual.”
The church is getting creative with their Easter Sunday service as well.
“On Easter Sunday we are hoping to do a drive in service,” Wheeler said. “We hope to have an FM transmitter that we will plug into our sound system and people can park their cars and I will be on a trailer like a stage. They can turn their radio to a certain station and listen in. That is what we are hoping to do.”
