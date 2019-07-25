RAYMOND – With a snip of the ribbon Monday evening, Raymond area residents have access to the Five Star Library.
The Five Star 4-H Club and Raymond Women’s Club teamed up to bring a Little Free Library to town. It is located on the east side of the Women’s Club community center.
Five Star 4-H Club Member Aleyna Cuttlers said the club likes to do service projects and was trying to think of a good one that would benefit the community. A Little Free Library project was suggested and it read well with the group.
Little Free Library is a nonprofit organization that inspires a love of reading, builds community and sparks creativity by fostering neighborhood book exchanges around the world. The little structures hold books that can be shared among community members.
Five Star 4-H Club Member Linsey Sheldon said the club applied for and received a Governor’s Agricultural Excellence Award to help with the project. This award gave the club $500 to get the project started.
The material for the basic structure was purchased online.
“Then, we all helped with design of it,” Sheldon added.
Featured on the sides of the little library are barn quilt designs.
“It’s kind of like our club’s emblem or logo,” Cuttlers said.
She said the little library came out pretty much how they had hoped. Community members will be able to borrow books from the little library, or exchange them if they wish.
Sheldon said club members helped to stamp the books that were put into the little library on Monday.
“It came with a few books, then we all donated a few books,” she added.
Cuttlers said club members initially looked at several options for where to place the little library, but next to the Women’s Club seemed to be the best spot in town.
The Raymond Women’s Club couldn’t be happier to work with the 4-Hers either.
“We were happy to give them a spot and partner with them to take care of it,” Raymond Women’s Club President Jill Sydik said.
The Raymond Women’s Club GFWC is dedicated to volunteer service in the areas of educational, civic and community betterment.
“It will be nice for the town,” Sydik added.
The Five Star 4-H Club started in 2014 and currently has 17 members from Northwest Lincoln and Northwest Lancaster County. Community service is one of the clubs focus areas.
Additional service projects for the 4-H club include cleanup along Raymond Road, volunteering at the county fair and ringing bells for the Salvation Army.
The Five Star Library will be on the Little Free Library National Registry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.