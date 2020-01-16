Northwest Missouri State University
MARYVILLE, Mo. – The Office of the Registrar at Northwest Missouri State University has announced the students named to the Academic or President’s honor rolls at the end of the 2019 fall semester.
To be included on the Academic Honor Roll, a student must carry a minimum of 12 credit hours and attain a grade-point average of 3.5 or above on a 4.0 scale. Students named to the President’s Honor Roll have attained a perfect 4.0 GPA for the trimester.
Area students include Rhett T, Jordon, of Eagle, Academic.
University of Nebraska at Kearney
KEARNEY – The University of Nebraska at Kearney announced students who earned a place on the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester.
Area students include Alexandra Danson of Waverly; Sarah Bos of Raymond; Marcela Sousek and Joshua Palensky, both of Ceresco.
