LINCOLN – The Lancaster County Election Commissioner will conduct voter registration at several sites in Lincoln on Saturday, Jan. 11. Any Nebraska resident who will be 18 on or before Nov. 3, has moved, changed his or her name, or would like to change their political party affiliation, may register to vote at the following times and locations.
- Hy-Vee, 40th Street and Old Cheney Road, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Hy-Vee, 70th and Pioneers Blvd, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Hy-Vee, 5020 North 27th Street, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Hy-Vee, 84th and Holdrege streets, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- Hy-Vee, 50th and O streets, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
In addition, voter registration is available online if a voter has a Nebraska Driver’s License or State Identification card. Online voter registration must be completed no later than Friday, Jan. 24, in order to be effective for the Feb. 11 Lincoln Public Schools Special Election. Voter registration is available online at https://www.nebraska.gov/appssos-voter-registration/.
Individuals may also register to vote through the mail. Mail-in registration forms are available at most post offices, banks and libraries. A voter registration form is also available on the Election Commissioner’s web site which may be downloaded, printed and mailed to the Election Commissioner’s office. The web site address is: lancaster.ne.gov/election. Mail-in voter registration applications must be post marked no later than Friday, Jan. 24, in order to be effective for the Feb. 11 Lincoln Public Schools Special Election.
Citizens may also register to vote at the Election Commissioner’s Office, 601 North 46th Street, through Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. The office is open weekdays from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Thursday, Jan. 30 and will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 31. Individuals who have questions regarding voter registration should contact the Election Commissioner’s Office at 402-441-7311.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.