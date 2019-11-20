WAVERLY – The Waverly City Council approved the placement of several new traffic signs in the city.
At their meeting Nov. 12, the council approved Resolution 19-32 authorizing the placement of stop signs, yield signs and other signs in streets within the city’s jurisdiction to regulate traffic.
The city will place a stop sign in the northwest corner of the intersection of Amberly Road and North 135th Street for southbound traffic on 135th Street.
Another stop sign will be located in the southwest corner of the intersection of Canongate Road and Castlewood Street, to stop eastbound traffic on Castlewood Street.
A sign informing drivers that the speed limit is 25 miles per hour will be placed on the north side of Castlewood Street for westbound traffic. The sign will be placed 120 feet west of Canongate Road. Another 25 mph sign will go up on the east side of 135th Street for traffic heading north, 100 feet from Amberly Road.
