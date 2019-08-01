LINCOLN – Fair season is coming to the area.
Lancaster and Cass Counties both have their fairs starting at the beginning of August. Saunders County Fair is taking place now through Sunday.
Lancaster County Super Fair will start Aug. 1 and run until Aug. 10. Cass County will hold its fair from Aug. 6 to 10.
Amy Dickerson, managing director of Lancaster Event Center, said that the Super Fair is among the state’s largest county fair and had some advice for those planning on stopping by the fair.
“It’s a big enough area, they really ought to think about coming out two days,” Dickerson said.
The first four days will be dedicated to 4-H and FFA exhibitors. Dickerson said that there will be over 750 exhibitors and 5,000 individual exhibits. Those exhibits will range from farm animals to art and photography.
The first four days will also feature the Pepsi Free Music and Entertainment Series. The schedule includes bands and a local talent show for those who want to give stardom a try.
Dickerson said last year’s Super Fair talent show winner went on to win at the state fair.
Aug. 1-4 will also provide the best chance for foodies to grab their fair food favorites. The opening period of the fair will feature several more food stands, increasing attendees’ chances of grabbing their favorite fair snack, whether it is a turkey leg or a funnel cake.
Aug. 1 through 4, the gates will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Starting Aug. 5, the gates will open at 5 p.m. and close just before midnight.
After the ribbons are all handed out, the carnival begins.
The rides and food won’t be the only show to see, though.
Throughout the fair, there will be several shows and displays.
Running through the entire fair will be the Extreme Raptors show.
Dickerson said that it is an interactive educational experience featuring all kinds of birds of prey.
There will also be mutton busting and livestock shows after the 4-H and FFA shows are finished August 4, but they will be on a smaller scale.
On the final day, the Super Fair will have its Motor Mania. It will feature a number of events like a demolition derby and mud drags.
Cass County will hold its fair just north of Weeping Water, near the intersection of highways 1 and 50.
The fair’s four days will be filled with bull riding, motocross, a truck and tractor pull, and a figure-eight race.
The gates open to the general public at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 6 with a dog show in the open air auditorium. Exhibits will be open until 10:30 p.m.
Full schedules for the Cass County Fair can be found on its website, www.cassfair.com.
Lancaster County Super Fair has its schedule and tickets available online. Visit www.superfair.org to get tickets for shows or more information. Tickets for the fair are also available at Casey’s, Russ’s, SuperSaver and West Gate Bank.
Saunders County Fair in Wahoo started on July 28 and will end its eight day run this coming Sunday.
4-H livestock shows still scheduled include sheep, goat and dairy on Thursday; rabbit, poultry and beef on Friday; and swine and round robin on Saturday.
For those fairgoers wanting motor sports, the figure eight race is Thursday evening at 7 p.m. and the tractors and trucks will pull their way across the arena at the fairgrounds on Saturday, starting at 1 p.m.
The annual fair parade gets underway this Thursday at 5 p.m. in downtown Wahoo.
For the second year, the Saunders County Agriculture Society is bringing live music to the fairgrounds on Saturday. Gates open at 7 p.m. for the Dylan Scott Concert. The opening act is Bucka Ruse and tickets can be purchased at the gate.
Ag Society Board Member Jordon Kavan said the Society was pleased with the attendance last year, which topped 1,500, and is hoping for an even bigger crowd this year.
There were not a lot of advance concert tickets sold earlier this month, but Kavan was not too worried.
“We announced right during the flooding in March so people had attention elsewhere,” he said.
There was also a lot of early buzz last year, he added, because it was a first time concert.
“I think people are waiting to see what the weather does too,” he added.
The AccuWeather forecast for the remainder of the week showed temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s, which is not bad for fair week. However, there was a chance of rain Thursday through Saturday.
The rain clouds were supposed to clear for the final day of the fair, which has some schedules changes this year.
The release of all 4-H and FFA livestock, rabbits and poultry starts at 8 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 4. Static exhibits will be released at noon.
Open class entries will be released Sunday starting at noon. All exhibits must be removed from the open class building by 2 p.m. All remaining exhibits will be disposed of and premium money will be considered forfeited.
A new feature has also been added to Sunday’s schedule. The craft fair and farmer’s market will take place in the open air pavilion from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The 4-H barbecue will start at noon in the Hattan Pavilion, followed by the Meritorious Award presentation will take place at 1:30 p.m.
The 4-H Livestock Sale starts at 2 p.m.
The Saunders County Amusement Association is up and running this week too. Carnival rides and games are from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. through Saturday.
More information and a schedule of all fair activities can be found at www.saunderscountyfair.com.
(Staff Reporter Lisa Brichacek contributed to this report.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.