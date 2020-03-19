KEARNEY – Sixteen students were elected Thursday to serve on the Student Senate at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
Area students elected to the Student Senate include Alexandra Danson of Waverly, College of Arts and Sciences.
The Student Senate is the legislature for the student body, with representatives elected from each of UNK’s three academic colleges. There are also freshman and deciding/pre-professional senators.
Student Senate has the power to pass legislation for the campus, approve new student organizations, appoint student representatives to the UNK Faculty Senate and other administrative committees and perform other duties concerning student issues.
