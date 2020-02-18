WAVERLY – First responders from several agencies were busy in the Waverly area last week.
Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) Technical Crimes Division arrested a Waverly man on Feb. 12 for possession of child pornography.
Investigators executed a search warrant at a residence at 13850 Kenilworth in Waverly after receiving a cyber-tip through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). The search revealed more than 100 images of child pornography in a cloud-based storage account and additional images on devices at the home.
Colin Gierke, 24, was arrested for possession and distribution of child pornography. Gierke was lodged in Lancaster County Jail.
On Feb. 11, a 16-year-old from Waverly was taken into custody after assaulting two Lancaster County Sheriff’s deputies.
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Department reported to the area of Lancaster Street and North 141st Street for a call that the youth assaulted his mother and then left home around 5 p.m.
The teen was apprehended by a deputy and taken into custody, but attempted to escape. The youth kicked the deputy multiple times in the chest, arms and legs and bit the officer’s arms several times. Another deputy arrived to help restrain the youth and put him in the backseat of the cruiser.
Once the teen was placed in the cruiser, he caused $2,000 worth of damage to the vehicle by kicking.
A second deputy arrived and was able to restrain him long enough to get him in the back of a cruiser to be taken to jail.
A third deputy was called to sit in the back seat and restrain the youth as he was taken to jail.
The minor was charged with three counts of assault on an officer, third-degree assault, resisting arrest and criminal mischief.
Only minor injuries were reported to the mother and the deputies.
Three days later, deputies and a medical helicopter were called to an industrial site in Waverly where a worker had become trapped by a piece of machinery.
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Department reported on social media that a 30-year-old man had been temporarily caught on a conveyor belt. Co-workers came to his rescue and quickly freed the man, who was evaluated at a local hospital and released with non-life threatening injuries.
On Feb. 10, $9,000 worth of jewelry, electronics, tools and firearms were stolen during a burglary in the area of North 40th and Bluff Road.
Deputies determined the items were taken between 11:07 and 11:48 a.m. Home surveillance video provided a description of the vehicle driven by the suspect.
A vehicle matching the same description was listed on the sheriff’s department’s daily “hot sheet” regarding a domestic assault in Lincoln. The owner’s name was provided and deputies gathered enough information to serve a search warrant on Feb. 11. They found many of the stolen items and 2.3 grams of methamphetamine in the residence and in his vehicle, illegal fireworks were also discovered. The gun, a Colt Model 1911 .45 caliber pistol, was not recovered.
Michael S. Bennett, 38, was arrested. He was charged with burglary, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and possession of an explosive device.
