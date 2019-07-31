WAVERLY – With just a few weeks left before the start of the new school year, School District 145 is wrapping up its summer projects.
District 145 Superintendent Cory Worrell said there has been several routine summer maintenance projects going on since classes were dismissed in May.
“It’s lots of little stuff,” Worrell said.
In all buildings, work has included painting, carpet cleaning and floor waxing.
He said summertime always proves to be best to get this type of work done.
There are some outside projects taking place as well.
The north and south entrances at high school have new canopies. The superintendent said some concrete work was also being done in the between high school and middle school.
Perhaps one of the more notable projects this summer at the high school is actually being done by Watts Electric.
Worrell said the work on the north entrance/exit at the high school corresponds with that company’s industrial development to the north of Amberly Road and a new street that was recently built.
He said the district agreed it made sense to align the entrance/exit to the high school with the street.
Work began on this project earlier this summer. Last week, there was still some more grading to do before the new concrete for the drive was poured.
“We’ve been told it will be done by the start of school,” Worrell said.
And, that start of school isn’t too far away.
New teachers report on Aug. 9 and the rest of the teaching staff comes back Aug. 12. The district is trying to have a slightly different schedule for the teachers this year.
Worrell said the goal is to get the staff meetings done in a manner that gives teachers more time to be in their classrooms and get settled before students arrive.
Secondary students reports back Wednesday, Aug 14, while elementary students’ first day is Thursday, Aug. 15.
“So, that’s all coming up soon,” the superintendent added.
Worrell said the district is setting good as far as staffing goes. There is still a special education position open at the elementary level. The plan is to bring in a substitute for the first semester and then have that position filled by second semester.
There are still a few searches going on for para-educators and kitchen staff, but he said that was not uncommon and was confident those hires would be made soon.
