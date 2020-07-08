WAVERLY – Sherman “Sherm” Dunkin never met a stranger.
“Anybody that met him, they were his friend,” said his wife, Peggy Dunkin.
The Waverly man lost his battle with COPD at the age of 76 on April 15, when the world was in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic. Only five people were allowed to attend funeral services at that time, a number that didn’t even cover Peggy’s side of the family. So she delayed her beloved husband’s funeral services until the restrictions were relaxed.
The graveside service with full military honors will be held Friday at Rose Hill Cemetery in Waverly, followed by a celebration of life at Havelock Social Hall in Lincoln.
Sherm was a big guy, Peggy said, but instead of being an intimidating figure he was more like a teddy bear. He was good at telling stories and making snappy comebacks. And he’d give you the shirt off his back.
“He’d do anything for anybody, he was that type of man,” Peggy said.
He loved meeting people and was always trying to find something that would link him to his new friend. Connections were important to him, and he believed everyone was connected somehow.
“He’d say, ‘I’ll bet you can pick out five people and somewhere in these five people you can find a connection,’” Peggy remembered.
Sherm was eager to find, or in the case of a stranger to form, that connection. He did so by listening.
“He was always interested in people,” Peggy said.
He made many friends at work. He was employed for 34 years at Goodyear Tire and Rubber in Lincoln, where he met Marion Samek of Lincoln. Samek will have the honor of presenting the folded American flag to Peggy during Friday’s service.
After working at Goodyear, he spent 16 years operating Sherm’s Handyman Service, where he made use of his many talents, his wife recalled.
“He could do anything,” she added.
Sherm served in the Vietnam War during the mid-1960s as a heavy equipment operator. They built roads and tore down structures close to the front lines. He was awarded the Bronze Star, which is granted for heroic or meritorious achievement or service in a combat zone.
“He was very, very proud to have served his country,” said Peggy.
He reached the rank of sergeant before his discharge in August 1967. After he got back home, he joined veterans organizations like the Veterans of Foreign Wars, the American Legion and Disabled American Veterans.
He struggled with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) after the war, Peggy said. He had a box labeled “Vietnam” that he told Peggy to put away in a storeroom. About 10 years ago he finally got it out and began talking about his experience.
Sherm was more fortunate than others because he could keep his PTSD under control, according to his wife.
“He was able to overcome some of that, where a lot of his friends couldn’t,” she said.
Sherm remembered how badly he and his fellow service members were treated after they returned from the war, but told his wife he couldn’t spend his life feeling angry about it.
That experience is one of the reasons Sherm joined the Patriot Guard Riders, which was formed to shield families of fallen heroes from protestors who wanted to disrupt their funeral services. They also participate in deployment sendoffs, homecoming celebrations and similar events.
In a 2011 interview with The News, Sherm said he became a Patriot Guard Rider to ensure the service members returning from Iraq and Afghanistan were not treated the same way he was.
“I got involved to show my respect to soldiers and their families,” he told The News.
Peggy remembered what being a Patriot Guard Rider meant to her husband.
“It made him feel good to be able to give back to the young ones coming home,” she said.
Peggy witnessed for herself how striking it is to see dozens of motorcycles lined up during a Patriot Guard event when she attended the homecoming ceremony for a friend’s military unit at the Lancaster Event Center several years ago. She saw her husband in his black leather vest standing at attention next to his Honda Goldwing motorcycle with two large American flags proudly displayed on the back.
“I thought, ‘Now I know why you’re doing this,’” she said.
Sherm participated in numerous Patriot Guard events until about five years ago, when his health began to fail and he was not strong enough to ride, Peggy said.
Sherm’s nephew, who joined the Patriot Guard Rider after seeing his uncle participate, told Peggy there could be a large contingent attending the services on Friday. The family also believes many of his friends and acquaintances will show up.
“I am expecting quite a few people,” Peggy said.
Sherm grew up in Geneva and moved to Waverly in 1981 after finding an acreage north of the community. He and Peggy married in 1982. In the mid-1990s, they moved to Lincoln, but neither liked it there. So they came back to Waverly. Now Waverly is where Sherm’s final resting place will be after Friday’s memorial service and burial.
Peggy said she hated to delay his graveside service and celebration of life for so many months, but the pandemic made it impossible to say goodbye with the proper military traditions, including a 21-gun salute and trumpets echoing “Taps” through the cemetery.
Now, they can give Sherm the type of service that he earned.
“He wanted and he deserved that military funeral,” she added.
The graveside service will begin at 10 a.m. on Friday at Rose Hill Cemetery, 14800 Heywood St., Waverly. The Celebration of Life will follow at Havelock Social Hall, 4538 N. 62nd St., Lincoln, starting at 11 a.m.
