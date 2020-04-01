WAVERLY – Sitting in their homes, the Waverly City Council held its first video conference meeting last week.
On March 24, all four council members plus Mayor Mike Werner, City Administrator Stephanie Fisher and City Attorney Mark Fahleson met via the communication platform Zoom to discuss city business. The public was allowed to view and hear entire meeting and could speak during the public comment period.
The bulk of the meeting time was spent discussing Ordinance 20-02 that divides up tasks originally done by the city’s emergency management coordinator into multiple appointed positions.
Fisher explained after the meeting that the idea was prompted by the retirement of former Emergency Management Coordinator Al Blankenship.
After Blankenship retired, city officials realized “what a big job that was,” Fisher said, and decided to create separate positions.
The ordinance declares the city will have an emergency services coordinator, a disaster preparedness manager and a severe weather team leader.
Aaron Hummel serves as the city’s emergency services coordinator, while Nathan Vidlak has been appointed the severe weather team leader. The disaster preparedness manager position is vacant, Fisher said.
Waverly has had an emergency management committee for some time, Fisher said, but its membership was not spelled out until now. The new ordinance requires the six-member committee include the emergency services coordinator, the disaster preparedness manager, the severe weather team leader, an executive member of the Rural Fire Board and the Waverly Fire Chief, who is currently Jared Rains. One sitting city council member is also on the committee as a non-voting member.
The council voted to suspend the rules and waive the required three readings and passed the ordinance.
Fisher said Ordinance 20-20 was not put on the agenda due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but simply to edit job titles, clarify the committee membership and clean up old ordinances.
“All of this was in play a long time ago,” she said.
The council did discuss the pandemic in other portions of the meeting. During the committee reports, Council Member Bill Gerdes told the council that all of the city’s activities in the parks and recreation department have been cancelled and employees are working on cleaning up trash and giving refunds for the youth spring sports leagues that have been cancelled.
The playgrounds and bathrooms are closed to the public, according to Gerdes, but the parks themselves are open.
“Green spaces are definitely available for people to use,” he said.
“We want people to get some fresh air and get some exercise,” added Fisher.
The shortage of toilet paper caused by pandemic-induced hoarding was also discussed. Fisher said the public needs to remember that only toilet paper should go into the city’s wastewater system.
“Everything else needs to go in the trash,” she said. “Even if it says ‘disposable wipes.’”
Although water bills will continue to be tabulated and notices will be sent for missed payments or delinquent accounts as normal, the city has put a moratorium on disconnections for the time being, according to the city administrator.
“I will not be shutting off water to anyone at this time,” said Fisher.
Fisher said the city hall remains closed to pedestrian traffic, but the public can conduct business in-person by appointment.
Werner said the city’s procedures to limit contact with the public, and similar actions by the rest of the community will slow the spread of the coronavirus, which causes the COVID-19 disease. He encouraged citizens not to congregate in groups of more than 10 people.
“I firmly ask them not to,” he said.
The mayor said adapting to new social distancing guidelines is difficult, but necessary.
“I’m proud people are trying to do their best to do their part,” he added.
