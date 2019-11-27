WAVERLY – A new toy can bring more than a smile to a child’s face this holiday season.
At Xceed Chiropractic and Wellness in Waverly, a new toy can get you a free first visit with Dr. Felicia Campbell from Dec. 2 to 14, said Morgan Ihde, office manager and chiropractic assistant.
“Your first visit will be for free,” said Ihde.
The toys are given to Diane and Steve Brestel of Lincoln, who operate a toy drive in memory of their son, Josh, who died in 2004 from childhood cancer just before his fifth birthday. The Brestels started the toy drive a year after Josh’s passing. The toys are donated to young patients at Children’s Hospital and Medical Center in Omaha and St. Elizabeth’s Regional Medical Center in Lincoln.
Ihde said this is the second year that Xceed has participated in the toy drive. Last year, they gathered 100 toys at the Waverly office, she said.
As a family friend of the Brestels, Ihde has accompanied them to bring the toys to the hospitals for the past few years, where she enjoys seeing the joy the toys bring to children who are hospital-bound during the holidays.
“Every year it gets better and better,” she said.
The present for new patients bringing a new, unwrapped toy is a “first visit” with Dr. Campbell. This typically includes a full consultation, x-rays if needed, a neurological examination and a second day report of findings from the x-rays, Ihde said.
Returning customers can also bring in a new, unwrapped toy on Dec. 4, which is Patient Appreciation Day at Xceed, and receive a free adjustment.
Xceed Chiropractic and Wellness gives back to the community throughout the year, Ihde said. For every new patient visit, $20 is donated to the communities where the Xceed offices are located, including Waverly, Lincoln and Hallam.
This fall, Xceed donated “pink out” water bottles to Waverly High School, just one example of the way the money is used to give back to the community.
