WAVERLY – Gary Thompson Agency, Inc., (GTA), a full-service, independent insurance agency, announced that as of Nov. 13, they officially became GTA Insurance Group.
Along with the name change, the company’s domain will also be changing to gtagroup.com. This goes for both website and emails, although the old domain will still reroute to this new avenue.
“We’re incredibly excited to unveil this updated look. GTA Insurance Group has grown immensely in the past few years, and we felt we needed a brand presence that illustrated this. We desired a brand that could grow alongside us and our customers, and we believe this new look better explains who we are and what we stand for. We have always been progressive, reliable agents, and we will continue to prioritize that way of thinking as we move forward. We hope this refresh will also give us a more cohesive and recognizable look in the communities we service, live in, and support. We look forward to keeping you a priority and providing the same exceptional service that you are accustomed to receiving in the years to come,” said GTA President Krae Dutoit.
GTA Insurance Group specializes in personal insurance products, commercial insurance, farm and crop insurance and employee benefits. The agency has 22 office locations across the state of Nebraska. For more information, visit www.GTAGroup.com.
