WAVERLY – The home of Pat and Wayne Heather will have a special glow this holiday season, a much different type of glow than the one that gutted their home more than two years ago.
On Oct. 6, 2017, lightning struck the ground near their rural Waverly home, creating a freakish electrical path to the house that ignited the center of their home.
“It was a total gut job,” said Pat.
Pat said weather officials told them later that the closest recorded lightning strike was two miles away. But the detectors are only 99 percent accurate, the officials said, so it was a lightning strike in that 1 percent that hit.
Their neighbor, Rusty Wellman, was coming home at about 11 p.m. that night when he drove through what he first thought was fog. Then he realized it was smoke, and saw that his friends’ house was on fire.
Five volunteer fire departments fought the blaze, including Waverly, Greenwood, Raymond, Davey and the Southeast Rural Fire District.
The Heathers credit the ingenuity of the Waverly firefighters, who found a way into the house through a basement window so they could fight the fire from inside.
“If they had not found that (way in), it’d have been gone,” Pat said.
The intensity of the fire blazed a whole through the center of the house to the roof. Pat called it an “atrium,” because it resembled that type of architectural design, which has an open-roofed central area.
The smoke was so intense that one Greenwood firefighter told the Heathers later that they couldn’t see a lantern right in front of their face as they were trying to fight the fire.
“They fought the whole thing blind,” Pat said.
The Heathers were not home when the fire started. They were five hours away in Minnesota, visiting their daughter, Kelly Pfarr, when their neighbor called with the news. They hopped in their car and raced home. In Iowa, a state trooper pulled them over for speeding. When they told him what was going on, he kindly reminded them that there was nothing they could do to save their house.
“He said, ‘You’re not going to get there before the fire is out,’” Pat recalled.
When they arrived at their home it was 5 a.m. Wellman and his wife, Dixi, were standing in the driveway, maintaining a vigil all night as they waited for the Heathers to get home. Also there was Mick Minchow, who farms their land.
“They were there with coats and blankets,” Pat said.
The Heathers were too exhausted and it was too dark to check out the house, so they set up their camper and went to sleep for a few hours, not knowing the real extent of the damage.
“It didn’t look that bad in the dark,” Pat said.
The next morning, they had a rude awakening. The home they built in 1991 was just a shell. The intense chimney of fire that burned through the center of the home blazed through the upper floors, dropping the second floor bathroom onto the first level. The flames crawled up the plumbing, Wayne said.
The fire melted Wayne’s belt buckle collection and turned plastic light sockets into something that looked more like a Van Gogh painting, Pat said.
The fire was so intense that it evaporated the massive amount of water that was poured on the blaze. Instead of a flooded basement floor, they only had wet carpet.
“It should’ve been a couple of feet deep,” Wayne said.
Right after the fire, friends set up a food chain and helped Pat and Wayne with clothes and basic essentials to get them through until insurance replaced their belongings.
“Anything we needed, we had,” Pat said.
Wayne was especially grateful for the food.
“We ate very well,” he said. “They always brought dessert!”
The Heathers said being in an area where there are such amazing firefighters and such a great network of support makes them the luckiest fire victims ever.
“If it’s going to happen, this is the best place on the planet,” Pat said. “We have the best fire departments, the best friends, the best community, the best family – everything.”
Wayne and Pat slogged through soggy carpet and dripping embers for two weeks to save what they could. They were shocked and saddened to learn that Pat’s wedding ring was gone, and video tapes containing precious family memories ruined.
But they also found treasures. Pat’s mother did a lot of research on their family history, and those documents and photographs were miraculously untouched, protected by a Rubbermaid tote.
“Everything around them burned and they didn’t even smell,” Pat said. “The container wasn’t even singed.”
As a photographer, Pat is aware of how important family photographs are. She spent weeks meticulously drying hundreds of photographs that filled her scrapbooks. The fragile negatives from her parent’s 1939 wedding photos were also saved.
The Heather’s son and daughter and grandchildren helped decide which things could be saved. In all, they filled 91 boxes with family heirlooms and household goods.
One special box was found under the bed intact after the fire. It contained a train set Wayne received when he was 9 years old and another set that had been a gift to their son from Pat’s mother.
The trains will be part of the Christmas display that will fill the Heather home as they participate in the annual Waverly Holiday Tour of Homes to benefit the Waverly Community Library.
The Heather home will be one of six taking part in the Tour of Homes, which will be held on Nov. 24 from 1 to 4 p.m. The $10 fee admits the ticket holder to all six homes.
Pat and Wayne agreed to be a part of the Tour of Homes in 2017, before the fire. Although their home was rebuilt and they were back in it before Christmas last year, they weren’t ready to be a part of the tour until this year.
“It just kind of fell into place this year,” Pat said. “It sounded fun to do.”
Ironically, Pat isn’t really into Christmas decorating. So she is enlisting the help of friends and family.
“I don’t decorate, but I know people who do,” she said with a smile.
She bought decorations last year during after Christmas sales and is borrowing from her sister, niece and friends to fill their home with shining lights, sparkling glitter, glowing garland and overall holiday bling.
And there’s so much glitter that it may never be completely be gone once the holidays are over.
“We will be permanently glitterized,” Pat said.
Pat is having so much fun turning her home into a winter wonderland that she may be transforming from a decorating “Scrooge” into a decorating diva.
“Once we’ve gotten all of this, who knows, maybe we’ll even decorate next year?” she said.
