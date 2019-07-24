LINCOLN – Weather permitting, Nebraska Highway 63 is scheduled to reopen to traffic this Friday, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
About 5.5 miles of the road north of Alvo has been closed since March 2018 for phase 2 of the Highway 63 project.
The work consisted of excavation and embankment for realignment of the
highway, box culvert construction and installation, concrete pavement, erosion control items and wetland mitigation. Flaggers may be used for the remaining minor
work of seeding and erosion
control.
Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and through work zones and to expect delays.
