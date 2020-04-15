WAVERLY – As of Monday, 56 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lancaster County by the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD).
On Monday, the LLCHD announced that four lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lincoln, bringing the community total to 56.
The latest cases included a woman in her 20s, two men in their 50s and one man in his 40s. Of the seven cases reported Monday and over the weekend, five are known to be community spread. The total number of community spread cases is now 37.
There has been one death in Lancaster County from the virus. The LLCHD is monitoring 75 individuals. Of the tests administered by Monday, 1,688 of the results were negative, 56 were positive and 15 were pending at the Nebraska Public Health Lab. In Cass County, three people have been diagnosed with the virus. A total of 126 have been tested there. Six positive cases have been reported in Saunders County out of 98 tests administered as of Monday.
There were 816 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska and 17 deaths reported Monday.
A drive-through testing service has been set up in Lincoln, but it is only available by doctor’s order and appointment, LLCHD reported. The service can be accessed online through Bryan Health at bryanhealth.com or CHI Health at chihealth.com. The department is urging people not to go to urgent care facilities, emergency rooms or a doctor’s office to get a test.
Priority for testing is given to healthcare workers, public safety personnel, residents and employees of nursing homes and group homes, children attending daycares and adults working there and people over 60 or those with underlying health conditions.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing. People who experience symptoms are urged to self-quarantine and call their health care providers before visiting. Do not go to the emergency room unless it is essential.
The latest information on local coronavirus response is available COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov and health.lincoln.ne.gov. LLCHD has established a hotline at 402-441-8006 for questions on COVID-19.
