OMAHA – A total of 128 senior medical students at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha received their residency assignments last week.
Match Day is an annual rite of passage for medical students, a day when they learn at which U.S. residency programs they will train for the next three to seven years in the medical area of their choice. Students are matched through a computer program to align their preferences for residency programs in order to fill the thousands of training positions available at U.S. teaching hospitals.
Forty-four percent of UNMC students are staying in Nebraska for their training, and 67 percent matched in primary care, which includes family medicine, internal medicine, internal medicine/pediatrics, pediatrics and obstetrics/gynecology.
Brian Taylor Richard of Davey will attend the University of Arizona College of Medicine-Tucson in Tuscon, Ariz. to fulfill a residency in Orthopaedics.
Jordan Renee Bowman of Murdock will attend the University of Rochester/Strong Memorial Hospital/NY in Rochester, N.Y. to fulfill a residency in Medicine-Pediatrics.
