LINCOLN – Gus Pope of Eagle, a junior at Elmwood-Murdock High School, has won a Nebraska Young Artist Award from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts.
The awards recognize 11th grade students from Nebraska for their talents in visual art, dance, music, theatre and emerging media. Pope’s specialty areas are music and theatre arts. Fifty-nine students from more than 40 high schools across the state have been selected as award winners.
Students applied for the recognition and submitted an example of their work. Applications were received from 122 students. Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts faculty chose the winners.
Due to concerns about the novel coronavirus, the Nebraska Young Artist Awards day of activities originally scheduled for April 8 has been canceled. Students will receive their award by mail.
