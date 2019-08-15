WAVERLY – The District 145 Board of Education handled several back to school items last week.
Personnel changes were on the board’s Aug. 5 meeting agenda.
School Superintendent Cory Worrell said that summer is always a busy season for hiring and it could continue into September.
The Board accepted the resignations of three paraprofessionals and a food service worker, two each from Eagle Elementary and the Waverly Intermediate School.
Hirings and reassignments were made final with 14 approvals. A majority of the filled positions were paraprofessionals.
The board also approved an out-of-state trip for the school’s chapter of FFA. The group will be heading to Indianapolis for the FFA National Convention in late October.
In an attempt to bring its policies into uniformity, the board went to second reading on several resolutions.
Directly after, five redundant or outdated policies were removed to make room for the policies headed for approval.
Worrell said that the aim is to have one handbook for the whole district to follow. From there it will be easier to make changes to year to year and find and remove outdated policies.
A budget preview and goal setting meeting was set for Aug. 25.
The board went into executive session to discuss a development that will be taking place near the middle school and the Riley addition. Worrell said the session lasted around 30 minutes.
The next regular Board of Education meeting will be held Sept. 2 at the Central Office building in Waverly.
