VALPARAISO – The Raymond Central Board of Education is sponsoring a meet and greet for two new Raymond Central administrators.
Allison Stansberry, the new junior/senior high school principal, and Brian Gralheer, the new activities director and junior/senior high assistant principal, will be at an open house Sunday, Aug. 4. The meet and green will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Pine Crest Farms Bed and Breakfast, 2550 County Road A, Valparaiso.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.