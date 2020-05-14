WAVERLY – In early March, the Nebraska Department of Education made the difficult decision to cancel all Career and Technical Student Organization (CTSO) 2020 State Leadership Conference/Conventions and associated large gatherings and events in light of information regarding COVID-19. These cancellations included the Nebraska FCCLA State Leadership Conference scheduled for April 5 to 7.
Even though Nebraska FCCLA was unable to meet in-person for their 74th State Leadership Conference, the 2019-2020 Nebraska FCCLA State Officers still recognized all of the hard work made by chapters and members over the course of the last year. Award and scholarship recipients were highlighted on the Nebraska FCCLA Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter pages during the week of April 5. Videos, pictures, and stories were shared to recognize all of the outstanding work done by the Nebraska FCCLA community. In honor of the unexpected passing of one of Nebraska FCCLA’s greatest Chapter Advisers, Lisa Groth from Boone Central, a memorial award and two scholarships were made in remembrance.
Waverly’s FCCLA chapter received the following recognition and awards:
STAR Competitive Events
Chapter Service Project Portfolio fourth place, silver, RyAnna Polenske.
Fashion Construction sixth place, silver, Sage Curto.
Interior Design, State Champion, gold, Brooke Luedders, qualified for nationals.
Leadership seventh place, silver, Ryan Evans.
Alayna Landis, Treyton Cockerill, and Kaleb Wiggins were preparing to compete in the culinary competition at state FCCLA, but due to COVID this event was completely cancelled.
Chapter Awards:
Honorary Membership Award – Jessi Zuniga, Waverly
NE Advisers Committed to Excellence (ACE) Award – Mallory Gregory
Power of One – RyAnna Polenske
Community SerUS – Bronze, Waverly Chapter
Chapter Gold Award – Waverly Chapter
Waverly’s incoming chapter officer team for the 2020-21 school year are President RyAnna Polenske, VP of Public Relations Adellin Doyen, VP of Membership Grace Lange, VP of Competitive Events Alayna Landis, Secretary Brooke Luedders and VP of Community Service Alex Pulido Torres.
Nebraska FCCLA is supported through the Nebraska Center for Student Leadership and Expanded Learning at the Nebraska Department of Education.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.