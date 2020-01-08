CERESCO – There is a gorgeous new restaurant in town.
The Heritage Scratch Kitchen and Spirits opened just a couple days before Christmas.
The owners are Scott and Brenda Hoss and their daughter Emily.
“We hope to provide the community with a family friendly restaurant where the food is a quality product that everyone can afford,” Emily said. “We want our restaurant to be a supporter of the community as well.”
The restaurant is open Monday through Thursday 6 to 2 and 5 to 9 p.m. On Friday the hours remain the same except the kitchen closes at 10 and bar at 11 p.m. Saturday they are open 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. with the bar closing at midnight. On Sunday they are open 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
When Sid Dillon Ford made the decision to move to Wahoo, the former Swanson Ford building became vacant, presenting a new opportunity to the Hoss family.
Although Scott, Brenda and Emily all worked in other industries, Scott kept gravitating toward his dream of owning a restaurant and when this opportunity presented itself they all realized it was a risk worth taking.
Emily said all three owners have a favorite menu item they are excited to share.
“My favorite is the buffalo chicken salad and the Heritage Burger with a fried egg,” she said. “The salad is light and refreshing with a little spice and the burger provides a filling and hearty meal.”
Brenda’s favorite is a great taste of comfort food on a cold day, the hot roast beef with mashed potatoes and the Philly cheesesteak sandwich.
Scott’s favorites have a bit of history as his mother, Grace Hoss, owned G&G’s Bar and Grill in Cortland for nearly 30 years.
“Grace’s had consistent scratch-made daily specials and we are following that example every Tuesday by serving the hot beef and every Thursday fried chicken,” Emily said.
Scott loves the noon specials because it reminds him of being back at Grace’s where his mom always had a noon special.
“The specials allow my dad and the chef some creativity to serve food they typically wouldn’t,” Emily said.
According to Scott the process started around March of 2019 and she credits the support of the staff at Ernie’s across the street and their own family.
“Dean Swanson is my landlord,” he said. “We are grateful to the community, those who toured the building and stopped in before it was open to offer support and advice,” he said. “We are also grateful to our staff who stuck with us through this entire process.”
While the three partners are elated about this new venture, they hope the public is excited as they are.
“We are just in the new stages of operation and hope the public will be patient with us as we get everything in place to give the best service possible and great food,” Scott said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.