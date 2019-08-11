LINCOLN – Beginning at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, the southbound lanes of North 14th Street will be closed from Turtle Creek Road/Fletcher Avenue to Morton Street for the closure of a manhole that is no longer needed.
The lanes will be open for the weekend of Aug, 17 and 18 and then closed again Monday, Aug. 19 through Friday, Aug. 30 for pavement repair and replacement to address settlement and extend the life of the street. The sidewalk on the west side of that section of North 14th Street will also be closed.
Digital signs will alert traffic to upcoming work and lane closures. Drivers are encouraged to use Fletcher Avenue, 27th Street and Superior Street.
Motorists are reminded to exercise caution around work zones. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities appreciates the public’s patience during this repair.
For more information on this project, contact Jess Sundeen, LTU, at 402-416-5341 or jsundeen@lincoln.ne.gov.
Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: closure) or through the Waze mobile app.
