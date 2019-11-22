WAVERLY – Northwest Electric, the Midwest’s leader in industrial electromechanical sales and service, announced on Monday the start of construction for its new facility in Waverly. The new location will allow Northwest Electric to better serve its clients and partners in the Lincoln and Omaha areas.
Northwest Electric is developing this facility to enhance its work in electromechanical service and repair.
From equipment handling, parts assembly, testing, and more, the layout of the new space will continue to support its efforts in providing timely, high-quality repair. Not only will this new location improve the efficiency of operations, but it will also allow Northwest Electric to host training and events for clients and employees.
Features of the new facility include: 11,873 square feet of production and warehouse space; 2,228 square feet of of
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.