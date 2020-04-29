LINCOLN — One person has been arrested following a pursuit that began in Lincoln late Saturday evening and ended near Waverly.
The pursuit began when a trooper observed a street race in Lincoln.
At approximately 11:15 p.m., a trooper observed three vehicles street racing on O Street between 63rd and 70th. The trooper clocked the vehicles at 90 miles per hour in a 40 mile per hour zone. The trooper attempted a traffic stop on one of the vehicles, a Hyundai Genesis with no license plates. The vehicle refused to stop and the trooper initiated a pursuit.
The Hyundai fled northbound on 84th Street before eventually turning eastbound on Highway 6. The vehicle attempted to enter Interstate 80, but began driving westbound in the eastbound lanes. It then attempted to cross the median to enter the westbound lanes, but lost control, went down an embankment, and crashed on Highway 6 underneath the I-80 bridge at the Waverly interchange.
Troopers arrived at the scene shortly thereafter and found three juveniles with injuries. The driver, an adult, had fled the scene on foot, but returned approximately 10 minutes later and was taken into custody. All four were transported to Bryan Health West Campus with non-life-threatening injuries.
Throughout the pursuit, the Hyundai drove in a reckless manner, ran red lights and reached speeds of 130 miles per hour. The entire pursuit lasted approximately eight minutes. The three juveniles range from 15 to 18 years of age. All are male.
The driver, Fuad Al Dhary, 19, of Lincoln, was medically cleared and lodged in Lancaster County Jail for felony flight to avoid arrested, willful reckless driving, failure to stop and render aid after a personal injury crash, engaging in a speed contest, driving under suspension and traffic violations.
