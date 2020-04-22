WAVERLY – Educator and Waverly boys basketball coach Ryan Reeder has made the difficult decision to change career paths.
Reeder has spent the last six years teaching special education at Waverly High School and coaching the boys high school basketball team.
Reeder resigned from his teaching position at Waverly High School, but will remain on as high school basketball coach.
Reeder will take on a full time position with Supreme Court Basketball, an organization which provides basketball instruction to players at all ages and skill levels. Supreme Court Basketball was founded in 2008 by Matt Cumro and is based out of Lincoln.
“It’s been a lifelong dream of mine to build a career in basketball and working with Matt and Supreme will allow me to do that. But, it was a really tough decision,” Reeder said.
Reeder is excited about the growth of the youth basketball organization which just completed the construction of a new $7 million facility in Lincoln.
Reeder will work with Cumro on scheduling, fundraising, building new sponsorships, organizing camps and hosting tournaments.
Following his lifelong dream means that Reeder will have to forgo his daily interactions with his students at Waverly High School.
“That is going to be the hardest part for me. I have built some great relationships with the kids at Waverly and I am going to really, really miss working with them and seeing them every day,” said Reeder.
He will still get the opportunity to coach the Waverly boys basketball team.
Reeder and the Vikings are building momentum on the hardwood and are coming off a season where they were just seconds away from earning a trip into the state tournament.
The Vikings finished 13-10 last season and saw their season come to an end in Scottsbluff, losing 63-61 in overtime in the Class B-3 district championship game.
“I fought for the chance to keep coaching my guys. We accomplished so much last season and just missed out on making it to state. I am really glad I am going to get the chance to keep building our program,” Reeder stated.
Reeder has seen the evolution of high school basketball evolve exponentially over the last two decades.
“Twenty years ago we had one or two guys in the state who might go on to play division I basketball. Now Millard North has two or three guys on the same team who are good enough to play at that level,” Reeder said.
The growth of youth basketball organization’s like Lincoln Supreme, Omaha Sports Academy and Team Factory have raised the skill level of youth players all across the state.
“The level of instruction young players are getting now is so much better than it was even 10 years ago,” Reeder added.
That instruction has been put on hold for the time being.
Reeder, like everyone else has had his normal routine put on hold by coronavirus pandemic.
Technology has made it easier for Reeder to stay in touch with his Viking players during quarantine.
Reeder is encouraging his players to get out to the playground or a gym to get shots up. His players are responding and are texting him the numbers of shots they are making every day.
“It’s great. Guys are trying to stay positive and to their credit they are still working on their games, by trying to make 100 or 200 shots a day,” said Reeder.
