WAVERLY – Robotics grabbed some attention again last week at the Waverly Community Library.
Eight area youth took part in a level 2 robotics club offered at the library. In June, another 10 kids got involved through a level 1 robotics club.
Kris Bohac, one of three adult volunteers leading the clubs this summer, said the robotics program is a partnership of the library and Waverly Kiwanis Club. The Kiwanis Club helps to pay for the five robotic kits for the two sessions.
In each session, the kids pair up to build their robot. The kits come with all of the pieces and the kids assemble by following along with instructions provided on laptops. Once assembled, the robot can be moved by pre-
programmed software.
Bohac said there were a few differences between the two clubs held this summer.
The level 1 club in June was for kids who were at least 8 years old and was as a basic introduction to robotics. The level 2 club last week was for kids who were at least 10 years old and already have basic computer skills.
After assembling their robots and exploring the pre-programmed moves, the kids last week had an opportunity to do some of their own programming for the battery operated robots.
The clubs include field trips too. The kids last week got to visit the National Guard Camp and watch robotics with explosive ordnance disposal.
Bohac said in past years, the group has also taken a trip to Valmont.
