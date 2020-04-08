BEATRICE – Waverly graduate Alex Scheuler will be the new head coach of the men’s soccer team at the Southeast Community College campus in Beatrice.
The college made the decision to add men’s and women’s soccer to their sports roster this fall.
“Soccer has become a popular sport at both the high school and college levels, and we are delighted that we can add programs that can both attract students to our campus and better serve our student body,” said Dan Johnson Southeast Community College Athletic Director.
Scheuler played soccer at Waverly High School and continued his playing career at Cloud Community College in Concordia, Kansas.
After college, he got his feet wet coaching high school soccer at his alma mater.
While serving as an assistant coach on the Vikings high school team, he got involved in coaching club soccer in Lincoln.
He is currently the director of coaching at the Capital Soccer Association in Lincoln.
The association offers club soccer to players between the ages of four and 19 years old.
Like the rest of sports around the world, all Capital Soccer Association programs are suspended as is all college recruiting, making it an especially challenging time for Scheuler.
“The pandemic has created all sorts of challenges, especially for all of the spring sports,” said Scheuler.
With his offices closed, Scheuler spends the majority of his time in virtual training sessions with his youth players.
“It’s unlike anything any of us have ever been through before. We are trying new things and we are just kind of learning on the fly,” Scheuler stated.
Trying to put together a 25-man roster for the first men’s soccer team at Southeast Community college has also been challenging.
The NCAA has suspended all in person recruiting visits, and like his sessions with his club soccer players, Scheuler has turned to virtual recruiting.
“That is the world we are living in right now. Athletes interested in playing college sports in the fall need to have tape (high school video game footage). That is how we are evaluating players right now since there are no live events,” Scheuler said.
One advantage Scheuler does have while trying to build a college roster is his access to a vast network of high school coaching contacts throughout the United States.
“That is going to help a lot. I have gotten to know a lot of coaches especially throughout the Midwest,” he added.
Scheuler expects his initial roster to be made up of a lot of ‘local guys’ but hopes to expand the scope staring with the 2021 team.
Training is supposed to start Aug. 3 and Scheuler has scheduled a game on Aug. 21.
Until then, he is hopeful that things can get back to normal sooner rather than later.
“I just tell everyone that doing the right things today will hopefully get us all together doing the things we want to do sooner,” Scheuler stated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.