WAVERLY – The District 145 Board of Education has hired Shannon Furstenau to be the new assistant principal at Waverly High School.
The school board approved the hiring during its meeting on May 6.
Furstenau is a seventh grade science teacher, team leader, science PLC leader and science liaison at Dawes Middle School in Lincoln. She has also worked at Fremont Public Schools, St. Wenceslaus Elementary School in Wahoo and St. Robert Bellarmine Elementary School in Omaha.
She has a degree in biological sciences from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, earned Nebraska Secondary Certification at the College of St. Mary in Omaha, has a masters of education in curriculum and instruction from Peru State College and a certificate of advanced studies in school administration grades 7-12 from Wayne State College.
The school board also discussed staffing and extracurricular assignments during the meeting.
Three teachers tendered their resignations, which were approved by the board. They are Tracy McCoy, speech, Eagle Elementary; Ann Rieker, fifth grade teacher, Eagle Elementary and Natalie Madsen, social studies, Waverly High School.
New teaching assignments for the 2020-2021 school year were discussed. They are as follows.
- Jackie Engelhardt will replace Connie Otteman in the middle school special education department.
- Haze Holtorf will replace Kirk Vance as fourth grade teacher at Waverly Intermediate School (WIS).
- Anne Pentico will fill a new position as guidance counselor at the middle school.
- Amanda Bultman will replace Lindsay Foxhoven as the high school art teacher. Bultman was working at the elementary school prior to this reassignment.
- Jill Young will move from kindergarten to first grade at Hamlow Elementary. She replaces Kerigan Ohl.
- Jake Senff will replace Jim Kucera as middle school band director.
- Katie Steff is being reassigned from special education to kindergarten at Eagle Elementary.
- Marci Sorenson, who was teaching third grade at Eagle, will become a fourth grade teacher there. The district added a section of fourth grade and eliminated a section of third grade due to enrollment fluctuations.
Extracurricular assignments for the 2020-2021 school year were also determined. They are as follows.
- Shawn Smith, wrestling coach, replacement for Brad Canoyer.
- Brandon Moser, wrestling coach, replacement for Brian Jackson.
- Laurie Little, robotics club, replacement for Aaron Jones.
- Jake Senff, middle school instrumental music, replacement for Jim Kucera.
- Emily Standage, middle school jazz band, replacement for Jim Kucera.
- Jake Senff, assistant marching band, replacement for Lindsey Vanarsdall.
- Brady Rohlfs, high school jazz band, replacement for Jim Kucera.
- Amanda Bultman, art club, replacement for Lindsay Foxhoven.
- Kristen Friesen, high school musical director, replacement for Blake Tobey.
The school board also discussed the status of summer camps during the COVID-19 pandemic.
School facilities will remain closed until at least May 31. Superintendent Corey Worrell said in his report the district will plan to reschedule camps that were to be held in May at a later time, but have not made any permanent decisions because of the chance that closures will remain in place in June and July.
Because summer camps for high school students have
to be completed between May 26 and July 31 per the Nebraska School Activities Association’s regulations, the district will be looking at alternative dates for youth camps in order to allow time for high school camps to take place. Some of the youth camps would possibly take place prior to their upcoming seasons. For example, fall youth sports camps would take place in early August and winter camps in late October or early November, the school board was told.
However, some events that would have taken place in the summer have been canceled, including the high school jazz band trip and the eighth grade band trip to Kansas City.
