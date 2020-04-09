Friday, March 27
7:22 p.m. – Suspicious person, Highway 6 and North 148th Street
Saturday, March 28
3:33 am. – Property damage, non-criminal, Highway 6 and North 148th Street. A vehicle window was broken while attempting to gain access to a motorist who had crashed.
Sunday, March 29
2:42 p.m. – Miscellaneous, Waverly Intermediate Sch-ool
5:58 p.m. – Disturbance, Waverly Intermediate Sch-ool
Thursday, April 2
4:21 p.m. – Medical, 9911 Deer Park Road
4:59 p.m. – Medical, Waverly Community Care Center
Friday, April 3
11:58 a.m. – Traffic, parking, 10521 North 135th Street
Saturday, April 4
3:21 p.m. – Miscellaneous, Waverly Intermediate Sch-ool
Sunday, April 5
5:50 p.m. – Traffic, parking, 10561 North 142nd Street
Monday, April 6
8:46 a.m. – Burglary, Millard Lumber
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.