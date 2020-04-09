Friday, March 27

7:22 p.m. – Suspicious person, Highway 6 and North 148th Street

Saturday, March 28

3:33 am. – Property damage, non-criminal, Highway 6 and North 148th Street. A vehicle window was broken while attempting to gain access to a motorist who had crashed.

Sunday, March 29

2:42 p.m. – Miscellaneous, Waverly Intermediate Sch-ool

5:58 p.m. – Disturbance, Waverly Intermediate Sch-ool

Thursday, April 2

4:21 p.m. – Medical, 9911 Deer Park Road

4:59 p.m. – Medical, Waverly Community Care Center

Friday, April 3

11:58 a.m. – Traffic, parking, 10521 North 135th Street

Saturday, April 4

3:21 p.m. – Miscellaneous, Waverly Intermediate Sch-ool

Sunday, April 5

5:50 p.m. – Traffic, parking, 10561 North 142nd Street

Monday, April 6

8:46 a.m. – Burglary, Millard Lumber

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.