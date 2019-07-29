The Aquatic Center Committee, in conjunction with the Greater Waverly Area Foundation, is planning a Splash Bash Sunday, Aug. 11 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Waverly Community Building.
An update on the proposed aquatic center will be given and a conceptual design will be unveiled. There will also be time for questions and answers. This will be the kickoff for fundraising for the project too. Food will be available.
